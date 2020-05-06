Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU), NuVista Energy (Other OTC: NUVSF) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Suncor Energy (SU – Research Report), NuVista Energy (NUVSF – Research Report) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG – Research Report).

Suncor Energy (SU)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy, with a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncor Energy with a $21.01 average price target, a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy, with a price target of C$0.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.6% and a 26.3% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVista Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $0.68, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

In a report released today, Jordan McNiven from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy, with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 80.0% success rate. McNiven covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Whitecap Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crescent Point Energy with a $1.71 average price target, which is a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

