Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Southwestern Energy (SWN – Research Report) and Phillips 66 (PSX – Research Report).

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.8% and a 31.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Concho Resources, and Pioneer Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwestern Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $2.09, representing a -31.9% downside. In a report issued on April 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Phillips 66 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.07, representing a 41.9% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.