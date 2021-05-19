May 19, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Southern Co (NYSE: SO) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Southern Co (SOResearch Report) and NextEra Energy (NEEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Southern Co (SO)

In a report issued on April 30, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Southern Co, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.16.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 67.3% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Consolidated Edison, and Centerpoint Energy.

Southern Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.56, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton maintained a Buy rating on NextEra Energy on May 12. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, South Jersey Industries, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextEra Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.71, which is a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

