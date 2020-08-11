Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) and Uniper SE (Other OTC: UNPRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on South Jersey Industries (SJI – Research Report) and Uniper SE (UNPRF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

South Jersey Industries (SJI)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on South Jersey Industries yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 44.2% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Recon Technology, ABM Industries, and Mistras Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on South Jersey Industries is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $25.67.

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report released today, Ingo Becker from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Uniper SE, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 50.7% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, EON SE, and Orsted.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Uniper SE with a $31.41 average price target, implying a -10.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR30.50 price target.

