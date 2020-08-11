August 11, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) and Uniper SE (Other OTC: UNPRF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on South Jersey Industries (SJIResearch Report) and Uniper SE (UNPRFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

South Jersey Industries (SJI)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on South Jersey Industries yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 44.2% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Recon Technology, ABM Industries, and Mistras Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on South Jersey Industries is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $25.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report released today, Ingo Becker from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Uniper SE, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 50.7% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, EON SE, and Orsted.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Uniper SE with a $31.41 average price target, implying a -10.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR30.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019