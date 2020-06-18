June 18, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: SM Energy (NYSE: SM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SM Energy (SMResearch Report) and Chevron (CVXResearch Report).

SM Energy (SM)

In a report issued on June 15, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 43.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

SM Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.13, a -11.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Chevron (CVX)

In a report released today, Biraj Borkhataria from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Chevron, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.54.

Borkhataria has an average return of 2.0% when recommending Chevron.

According to TipRanks.com, Borkhataria is ranked #5459 out of 6703 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chevron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.15.

