April 27, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) and Orca Exploration Group (Other OTC: ORXGF)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Range Resources (RRCResearch Report) and Orca Exploration Group (ORXGFResearch Report).

Range Resources (RRC)

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Hold rating on Range Resources, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 31.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Range Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $12.05, implying a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Orca Exploration Group (ORXGF)

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Orca Exploration Group, with a price target of C$8.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Transglobe Energy, and Vaalco Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orca Exploration Group with a $6.53 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

