Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) and Orca Exploration Group (Other OTC: ORXGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Range Resources (RRC – Research Report) and Orca Exploration Group (ORXGF – Research Report).

Range Resources (RRC)

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Hold rating on Range Resources, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 31.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Range Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $12.05, implying a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Orca Exploration Group (ORXGF)

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Orca Exploration Group, with a price target of C$8.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Transglobe Energy, and Vaalco Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orca Exploration Group with a $6.53 average price target.

