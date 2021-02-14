Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pioneer Natural (NYSE: PXD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP) and Imperial Oil (NYSE MKT: IMO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Pioneer Natural (PXD – Research Report), Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP – Research Report) and Imperial Oil (IMO – Research Report).

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural on February 11 and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.29, close to its 52-week high of $147.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.0% and a 38.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $150.46 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure on February 11 and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 74.6% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as AltaGas, Fortis, and Emera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Infrastructure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.11, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$65.00 price target.

Imperial Oil (IMO)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil on February 11 and set a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Imperial Oil with a $22.44 average price target, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.