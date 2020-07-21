Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pioneer Natural (NYSE: PXD) and PrairieSky Royalty (Other OTC: PREKF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Pioneer Natural (PXD – Research Report) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF – Research Report).

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural yesterday and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.5% and a 31.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.79, a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on PrairieSky Royalty today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.10, close to its 52-week low of $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.4% and a 25.0% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Athabasca Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PrairieSky Royalty with a $8.30 average price target.

