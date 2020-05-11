May 11, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW), Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pinnacle West Capital (PNWResearch Report), Exelon (EXCResearch Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Pinnacle West Capital, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.50.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 58.8% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Consolidated Edison, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pinnacle West Capital with a $88.00 average price target.

Exelon (EXC)

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained a Buy rating on Exelon today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -18.7% and a 0.0% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelon with a $48.80 average price target, representing a 32.9% upside. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

In a report released today, Devin Dodge from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 50.8% success rate. Dodge covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Business Partners, Waste Connections, and GFL Environmental.

Brookfield Infrastructure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.85.

