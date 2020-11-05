Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) and PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ovintiv (OVV – Research Report) and PBF Energy (PBF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ovintiv (OVV)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv on October 29 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 38.0% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ovintiv with a $12.40 average price target, representing a 26.5% upside. In a report issued on October 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

PBF Energy (PBF)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on PBF Energy on October 29 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.21, close to its 52-week low of $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 36.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PBF Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $5.94, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

