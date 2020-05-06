May 6, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Occidental Petroleum (OXYResearch Report) and Vistra Energy (VSTResearch Report).

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

In a report released yesterday, William Featherston from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Occidental Petroleum, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.17, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Featherston has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Featherston covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Chesapeake Energy, Whiting Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Occidental Petroleum is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $12.58, a -18.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Sell.

Vistra Energy (VST)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Vistra Energy, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.24.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 52.5% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vistra Energy with a $32.50 average price target, a 73.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

