March 20, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Northland Power (Other OTC: NPIFF) and Emera (Other OTC: EMRAF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Northland Power (NPIFFResearch Report) and Emera (EMRAFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Northland Power (NPIFF)

In a report released today, Mark Jarvi from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Northland Power, with a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Jarvi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Jarvi covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Just Energy Group, and TransAlta.

Northland Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.30.

Emera (EMRAF)

In a report released today, David Quezada from Raymond James upgraded Emera to Buy, with a price target of C$63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Quezada covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Northland Power, and Fortis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

