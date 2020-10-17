Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Neste (Other OTC: NTOIY) and Uniper SE (Other OTC: UNPRF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Neste (NTOIY – Research Report) and Uniper SE (UNPRF – Research Report).

Neste (NTOIY)

Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado downgraded Neste to Hold on October 16 and set a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.41, close to its 52-week high of $29.10.

Cuadrado has an average return of 53.9% when recommending Neste.

According to TipRanks.com, Cuadrado is ranked #1379 out of 7019 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neste is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.94.

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report issued on October 16, Claudia Introvigne from Kepler Capital upgraded Uniper SE to Buy, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Introvigne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Introvigne covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, EON SE, and Orsted.

Uniper SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.44.

