October 17, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Neste (Other OTC: NTOIY) and Uniper SE (Other OTC: UNPRF)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Neste (NTOIYResearch Report) and Uniper SE (UNPRFResearch Report).

Neste (NTOIY)

Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado downgraded Neste to Hold on October 16 and set a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.41, close to its 52-week high of $29.10.

Cuadrado has an average return of 53.9% when recommending Neste.

According to TipRanks.com, Cuadrado is ranked #1379 out of 7019 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neste is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.94.

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report issued on October 16, Claudia Introvigne from Kepler Capital upgraded Uniper SE to Buy, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Introvigne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Introvigne covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, EON SE, and Orsted.

Uniper SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.44.

