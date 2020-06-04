Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR), NuVista Energy (Other OTC: NUVSF) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Matador Resources (MTDR – Research Report), NuVista Energy (NUVSF – Research Report) and Phillips 66 (PSX – Research Report).

Matador Resources (MTDR)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Matador Resources on June 1 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Matador Resources with a $6.55 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

In a report issued on June 1, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy, with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 42.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NuVista Energy with a $0.67 average price target.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 on June 2 and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 44.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 with a $86.43 average price target, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, US Capital Advisors also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.