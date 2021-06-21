June 21, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Imperial Oil (NYSE MKT: IMO), Paramount Resources (Other OTC: PRMRF) and Advantage Oil & Gas (Other OTC: AAVVF)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Imperial Oil (IMOResearch Report), Paramount Resources (PRMRFResearch Report) and Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVFResearch Report).

Imperial Oil (IMO)

BMO Capital analyst Randy Ollenberger maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil today and set a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.58, close to its 52-week high of $35.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ollenberger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 50.5% success rate. Ollenberger covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Birchcliff Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Suncor Energy.

Imperial Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.09, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$42.00 price target.

Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

BMO Capital analyst Ray Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Paramount Resources today and set a price target of C$19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.5% and a 42.2% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Headwater Exploration.

Paramount Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.26, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.50 price target.

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

In a report released today, Mike Murphy CFA from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Advantage Oil & Gas, with a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.60, close to its 52-week high of $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 48.4% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Frontera Energy, and Parex Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advantage Oil & Gas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.97, representing a 13.4% upside. In a report issued on June 17, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.50 price target.

