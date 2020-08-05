Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Imperial Oil (NYSE MKT: IMO) and Surge Energy (Other OTC: ZPTAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Imperial Oil (IMO – Research Report) and Surge Energy (ZPTAF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Imperial Oil (IMO)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil yesterday and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 47.3% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Imperial Oil with a $17.30 average price target, which is a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

Surge Energy (ZPTAF)

Cormark Securities analyst Garett Ursu maintained a Hold rating on Surge Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.24, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Ursu is ranked #5767 out of 6858 analysts.

Surge Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.29, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.35 price target.

