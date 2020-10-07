Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Husky Energy (Other OTC: HUSKF) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Husky Energy (HUSKF – Research Report) and Pinnacle West Capital (PNW – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Husky Energy (HUSKF)

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.31.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Husky Energy with a $3.51 average price target, which is a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

