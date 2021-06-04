Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Exxon Mobil (XOM – Research Report) and Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report).

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.16, close to its 52-week high of $37.46.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $44.21 average price target, representing a 19.7% upside. In a report issued on May 24, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

