Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: EQT (NYSE: EQT), Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) and Range Resources (NYSE: RRC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on EQT (EQT – Research Report), Vermilion Energy (VET – Research Report) and Range Resources (RRC – Research Report).

EQT (EQT)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on EQT yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.0% and a 33.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EQT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.10, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vermilion Energy (VET)

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vermilion Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $5.54, implying a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

Range Resources (RRC)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Range Resources yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Range Resources with a $5.96 average price target, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on July 22, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.