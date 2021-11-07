Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EOG Resources (EOG – Research Report) and Sunrun (RUN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

EOG Resources (EOG)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources on November 5 and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.12, close to its 52-week high of $96.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Richardson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell A, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EOG Resources with a $107.50 average price target, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

Sunrun (RUN)

Evercore ISI analyst James West maintained a Buy rating on Sunrun on November 5 and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.19.

According to TipRanks.com, West has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.6% and a 37.5% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sunrun with a $68.57 average price target, which is a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

