October 15, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Eni SPA (NYSE: E) and PrairieSky Royalty (Other OTC: PREKF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Eni SPA (EResearch Report) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKFResearch Report).

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

Tudor Pickering analyst Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on PrairieSky Royalty yesterday and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.37.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PrairieSky Royalty with a $14.15 average price target, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

