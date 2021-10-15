Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Eni SPA (NYSE: E) and PrairieSky Royalty (Other OTC: PREKF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Eni SPA (E – Research Report) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF – Research Report).

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

Tudor Pickering analyst Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on PrairieSky Royalty yesterday and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.37.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PrairieSky Royalty with a $14.15 average price target, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

