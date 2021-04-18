April 18, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Diamondback (NASDAQ: FANG), Paramount Resources (Other OTC: PRMRF) and Whitecap Resources (Other OTC: SPGYF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Diamondback (FANGResearch Report), Paramount Resources (PRMRFResearch Report) and Whitecap Resources (SPGYFResearch Report).

Diamondback (FANG)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback on April 14 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 40.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondback is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.69, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Evercore ISI also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

In a report issued on April 15, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources, with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paramount Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.13.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources on April 15 and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

Whitecap Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.13, implying a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

