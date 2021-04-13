Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Diamondback (NASDAQ: FANG) and Frontera Energy (Other OTC: FECCF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Diamondback (FANG – Research Report) and Frontera Energy (FECCF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Diamondback (FANG)

In a report released today, Phillip Jungwirth from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Diamondback, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungwirth is ranked #5141 out of 7448 analysts.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.50.

Frontera Energy (FECCF)

In a report released today, Mike Murphy CFA from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Frontera Energy, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.12, close to its 52-week high of $5.64.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.3% and a 42.9% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Gran Tierra Energy, and Parex Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Frontera Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $7.15.

