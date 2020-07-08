Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) and OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cimarex Energy (XEC – Research Report) and OGE Energy (OGE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cimarex Energy (XEC)

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Cimarex Energy, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.29.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 35.9% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Concho Resources, and Antero Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cimarex Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.64, representing a 39.3% upside. In a report issued on June 29, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

OGE Energy (OGE)

In a report released today, Julien Dumoulin Smith from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on OGE Energy, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Smith covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OGE Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.60, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on July 1, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

