November 3, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chevron (CVXResearch Report) and NextEra Energy (NEEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Chevron (CVX)

In a report issued on September 30, Silvio Micheloto from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Chevron, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $113.83, close to its 52-week high of $115.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Micheloto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Micheloto covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Conocophillips, and Valero Energy.

Chevron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.77, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on October 7, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

In a report issued on October 20, Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on NextEra Energy, with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.42, close to its 52-week high of $87.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Nextera Energy Partners, and Edison International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextEra Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.60, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Bank of America Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

