Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Centerpoint Energy (NYSE: CNP), Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) and Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Centerpoint Energy (CNP – Research Report), Murphy Oil (MUR – Research Report) and Targa Resources (TRGP – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

In a report issued on November 5, Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 72.1% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Pinnacle West Capital, and Chesapeake Utilities.

Centerpoint Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.67, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Murphy Oil (MUR)

In a report issued on November 5, Roger Read from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Murphy Oil. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.04, close to its 52-week low of $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Read has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Read covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Delek US Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Murphy Oil with a $12.44 average price target, which is a 71.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Targa Resources (TRGP)

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Hold rating on Targa Resources on November 6. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Blum covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Plains GP Holdings, and Cheniere Energy.

Targa Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.