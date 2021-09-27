September 27, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cenovus Energy (CVEResearch Report) and Vermilion Energy (VETResearch Report).

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

In a report released today, Randy Ollenberger from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cenovus Energy, with a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.92, close to its 52-week high of $10.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ollenberger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Ollenberger covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Birchcliff Energy, Canadian Natural, and Suncor Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cenovus Energy with a $11.97 average price target, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on September 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.50 price target.

Vermilion Energy (VET)

BMO Capital analyst Ray Kwan maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy today and set a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.08, close to its 52-week high of $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.6% and a 45.2% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vermilion Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $9.84, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$12.25 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

