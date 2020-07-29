July 29, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) and DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Cenovus Energy (CVEResearch Report) and DTE Energy (DTEResearch Report).

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Cenovus Energy, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 42.0% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Paramount Resources, and Marathon Petroleum.

Cenovus Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.58, which is a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

DTE Energy (DTE)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on DTE Energy, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.12.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 64.0% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DTE Energy with a $119.00 average price target, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, KeyBanc also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

