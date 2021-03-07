March 7, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ), Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE MKT: GTE) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ: VNOM)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Canadian Natural (CNQResearch Report), Gran Tierra Energy (GTEResearch Report) and Viper Energy (VNOMResearch Report).

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural on March 4 and set a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 50.7% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.17, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

In a report issued on March 5, Al Stanton from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy, with a price target of C$1.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is ranked #4241 out of 7343 analysts.

Gran Tierra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.76, implying a -8.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.15 price target.

Viper Energy (VNOM)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy on March 5 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.33, close to its 52-week high of $18.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viper Energy with a $17.40 average price target, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

