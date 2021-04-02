Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report) and Clearway Energy (CWEN – Research Report).

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural on March 31 and set a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.58, close to its 52-week high of $32.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Tillett covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Altus Midstream Company, and Equitrans Midstream.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.91.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Clearway Energy on March 31 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Clearway Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.