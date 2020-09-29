September 29, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) and WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEPResearch Report) and WPX Energy (WPXResearch Report).

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report issued on September 25, Andrew Kuske from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners, with a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 47.4% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, TransAlta, and AltaGas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners with a $48.86 average price target, representing a -2.1% downside. In a report issued on September 25, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

WPX Energy (WPX)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy on September 27. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.9% and a 22.5% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WPX Energy with a $8.45 average price target, a 66.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

