Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP), Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) and Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP – Research Report), Matador Resources (MTDR – Research Report) and Ovintiv (OVV – Research Report).

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as AltaGas, Fortis, and Emera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Infrastructure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.74.

Matador Resources (MTDR)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Matador Resources, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.8% and a 33.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Matador Resources with a $11.89 average price target, a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, MKM Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

Ovintiv (OVV)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 43.1% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovintiv is a Hold with an average price target of $11.58, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.50 price target.

