Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Valero Energy (VLO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Valero Energy (VLO)

In a report issued on July 30, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Valero Energy, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 56.9% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Holly Energy Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and Plains All American.

Valero Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.27, a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

