Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Uniper SE (Other OTC: UNPRF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Uniper SE (UNPRF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report issued on May 6, Sam Arie from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Uniper SE, with a price target of EUR31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.00, equals to its 52-week high of $37.00.

Arie has an average return of 6.7% when recommending Uniper SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Arie is ranked #1291 out of 7510 analysts.

Uniper SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.56, representing a -6.6% downside. In a report issued on April 22, Societe Generale also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR30.30 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.