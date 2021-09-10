September 10, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Southwestern Energy (SWNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

In a report issued on September 3, Vincent Lovaglio from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Southwestern Energy, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Lovaglio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Lovaglio covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Comstock Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwestern Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.13, implying a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

