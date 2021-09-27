Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and PowerCell Sweden AB (Other OTC: PCELF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and PowerCell Sweden AB (PCELF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

PowerCell Sweden AB (PCELF)

In a report issued on September 7, James Carmichael from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on PowerCell Sweden AB, with a price target of SEK270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.00, close to its 52-week low of $18.93.

PowerCell Sweden AB has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.29.

