Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Northland Power (Other OTC: NPIFF)By Jason Carr
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Northland Power (NPIFF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.
Northland Power (NPIFF)
Tudor Pickering analyst Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Northland Power yesterday and set a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.17.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Northland Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.24.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.