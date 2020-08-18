Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Husky Energy (Other OTC: HUSKF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Husky Energy (HUSKF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Husky Energy (HUSKF)

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy, with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.66.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Husky Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $3.47, representing a -0.3% downside. In a report issued on August 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.