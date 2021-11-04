November 4, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE MKT: GTE)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Gran Tierra Energy (GTEResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

BMO Capital analyst Mike Murphy CFA maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy on October 14 and set a price target of C$1.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.87.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 56.8% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Crew Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gran Tierra Energy with a $1.06 average price target, implying a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.35 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

