Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE MKT: GTE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Gran Tierra Energy (GTE – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

BMO Capital analyst Mike Murphy CFA maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy on October 14 and set a price target of C$1.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.87.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 56.8% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Crew Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gran Tierra Energy with a $1.06 average price target, implying a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.35 price target.

