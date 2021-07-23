July 23, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Eni SPA (NYSE: E)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Eni SPA (EResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Eni SPA (E)

Eni SPA received a Hold rating from HSBC analyst HSBC yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.65.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eni SPA.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019