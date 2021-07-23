Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Eni SPA (NYSE: E)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Eni SPA (E – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Eni SPA (E)

Eni SPA received a Hold rating from HSBC analyst HSBC yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.65.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eni SPA.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.