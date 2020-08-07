August 7, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Canadian Natural (CNQResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.34.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $22.95 average price target.

