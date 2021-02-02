February 2, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Cabot Oil & Gas (COGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on Cabot Oil & Gas on January 22 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.1% and a 30.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Cabot Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.29, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

, , ,
