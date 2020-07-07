July 7, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Ameren (NYSE: AEE) and Enerplus (NYSE: ERF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ameren (AEEResearch Report) and Enerplus (ERFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ameren (AEE)

In a report released today, Julien Dumoulin Smith from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Ameren, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Smith covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameren with a $80.20 average price target.

Enerplus (ERF)

BMO Capital analyst Ray Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Enerplus today and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.0% and a 34.3% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enerplus with a $3.29 average price target, which is a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

