Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) and Mirriad Advertising (Other OTC: MMDDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zscaler (ZS – Research Report), Descartes (DSGX – Research Report) and Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zscaler (ZS)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 60.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zscaler with a $149.23 average price target, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $198.00 price target.

Descartes (DSGX)

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Descartes, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.08, close to its 52-week high of $63.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 67.9% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, Celestica, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Descartes with a $62.00 average price target, which is a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF)

In a report released today, Kai Korschelt from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Mirriad Advertising, with a price target of p26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.22.

Korschelt has an average return of 140.0% when recommending Mirriad Advertising.

According to TipRanks.com, Korschelt is ranked #846 out of 6923 analysts.

Mirriad Advertising has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.34.

