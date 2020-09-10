September 10, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) and Mirriad Advertising (Other OTC: MMDDF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zscaler (ZSResearch Report), Descartes (DSGXResearch Report) and Mirriad Advertising (MMDDFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zscaler (ZS)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 60.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zscaler with a $149.23 average price target, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $198.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Descartes (DSGX)

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Descartes, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.08, close to its 52-week high of $63.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 67.9% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, Celestica, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Descartes with a $62.00 average price target, which is a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF)

In a report released today, Kai Korschelt from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Mirriad Advertising, with a price target of p26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.22.

Korschelt has an average return of 140.0% when recommending Mirriad Advertising.

According to TipRanks.com, Korschelt is ranked #846 out of 6923 analysts.

Mirriad Advertising has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.34.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019