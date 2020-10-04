October 4, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and CGI Group (NYSE: GIB)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zscaler (ZSResearch Report) and CGI Group (GIBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zscaler (ZS)

In a report issued on October 1, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 76.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zscaler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.18.

CGI Group (GIB)

In a report issued on October 2, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group, with a price target of C$110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 75.5% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CGI Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $79.77.

