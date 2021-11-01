November 1, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and Vocera (NYSE: VCRA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zoom Video Communications (ZMResearch Report) and Vocera (VCRAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Guggenheim analyst Imtiaz Koujalgi maintained a Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications on September 30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $274.65, close to its 52-week low of $250.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Koujalgi is ranked #2493 out of 7715 analysts.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $346.38, implying a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Vocera (VCRA)

In a report issued on October 4, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Vocera, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.58, close to its 52-week high of $58.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 76.8% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vocera with a $54.56 average price target, which is a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019