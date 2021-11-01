Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and Vocera (NYSE: VCRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zoom Video Communications (ZM – Research Report) and Vocera (VCRA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Guggenheim analyst Imtiaz Koujalgi maintained a Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications on September 30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $274.65, close to its 52-week low of $250.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Koujalgi is ranked #2493 out of 7715 analysts.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $346.38, implying a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Vocera (VCRA)

In a report issued on October 4, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Vocera, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.58, close to its 52-week high of $58.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 76.8% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vocera with a $54.56 average price target, which is a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.