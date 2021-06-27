Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zillow Group Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) and PagerDuty (NYSE: PD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zillow Group Class A (ZG – Research Report) and PagerDuty (PD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zillow Group Class A (ZG)

In a report issued on June 24, Brad Erickson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group Class A, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $118.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.7% and a 69.8% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Squarespace, Inc. Class A, Fiverr International, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zillow Group Class A with a $172.62 average price target, representing a 41.0% upside. In a report issued on June 18, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $202.00 price target.

PagerDuty (PD)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on PagerDuty on June 25 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 77.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

PagerDuty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on June 14, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

