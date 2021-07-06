July 6, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) and Monday (NASDAQ: MNDY)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETAResearch Report) and Monday (MNDYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp received a Buy rating from William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bhatia is ranked #2280 out of 7584 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zeta Global Holdings Corp with a $13.00 average price target, which is a 62.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Monday (MNDY)

Monday received a Buy rating from William Blair analyst Bhavan Suri today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $229.23, close to its 52-week high of $237.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Procore Technologies, Altair Engineering, and Unity Software.

Monday has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $260.00, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

