Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) and Eventbrite (NYSE: EB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Zendesk (ZEN – Research Report) and Eventbrite (EB – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Zendesk (ZEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz downgraded Zendesk to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 81.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Zeta Global Holdings Corp, and Qualtrics International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zendesk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $177.86.

Eventbrite (EB)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Lamont Williams maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #1108 out of 7713 analysts.

Eventbrite has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

