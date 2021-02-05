February 5, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) and Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zendesk (ZENResearch Report) and Bill.com Holdings (BILLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zendesk (ZEN)

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Zendesk, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.55, close to its 52-week high of $156.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.5% and a 90.7% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and BlackLine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zendesk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $163.67, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.87, close to its 52-week high of $154.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 81.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

Bill.com Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.78, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

